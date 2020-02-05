Wisconsin has first case of new coronavirus from China

Wisconsin has a confirmed case of the new coronavirus that emerged in China in December, bringing the U.S. total to 12 cases, health officials said Wednesday.
Officials didn't immediately say where in the state the person lives, adding that a location will be released later in the day.
The person, an adult, was evaluated and tested at UW Hospital's emergency room but not admitted to the hospital, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services.
The person had mild symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and "is doing well," Westergaard said.
The person is being isolated at home, and close contacts, along with UW Hospital staff involved in the ER visit, are being monitored. “When we evaluated the patient, it was determined that all the elements that needed to be in place for safe care at home existed," said Dr. Nasia Safdar, the hospital's medical director of infection control.
The risk to the general public in Wisconsin is "very low," state health officer Jeanne Ayers said.
The person who tested positive traveled to Beijing, China in the past two weeks and came into contact with someone who had a confirmed case of the disease, state officials said. The positive test result came back Wednesday morning, Westergaard said.
Officials declined to say when the person developed symptoms and visited UW's ER.
Nine other people in the state have been tested for the new coronavirus. Seven have tested negative and results for two are pending.
More than 24,000 cases of the respiratory illness have been reported globally, with nearly 500 deaths, in 25 counties but mostly in China, according to the World Health Organization.
UW-Madison, with more than 40,000 students, last week banned student travel to China. The campus is "prepared to react if things are changing," Dr. Patrick Kelly, interim medical director at University Health Services, said last week.
Health officials say the new virus appears to be less deadly than SARS and MERS, coronaviruses that have caused outbreaks in recent years. So far, it presents much less of a threat in Wisconsin than seasonal flu, which has killed at least 26 people in the state since October and an estimated 10,000 to 25,000 people nationwide.
"There is no immediate danger" from the new coronavirus, said Tom Haupt, an epidemiologist with the state health department.
To help prevent flu, coronavirus or other respiratory infections, health officials advised people to wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze and stay home from work or school if ill.
Symptoms of the new coronavirus, which in serious cases can include pneumonia, may appear two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.
No drugs or vaccines are approved against human coronaviruses. Researchers are working on a vaccine against the new virus, with clinical trials possible as early as April.
The state Laboratory of Hygiene, at UW-Madison, has been sending samples to the CDC for testing. The state lab soon expects to be able to test samples on site, said Allen Bateman, an assistant director at the lab.
Hundreds of different coronaviruses infect various species, from mammals and birds to reptiles, scientists say. With the emergence of the new coronavirus from China, seven coronaviruses are known to infect humans, said Robert Kirchdoerfer, a UW-Madison assistant professor of biochemistry who studies the viruses.
Four human coronaviruses cause the common cold, accounting for about 30% of colds each year, said Kristen Bernard, a UW-Madison veterinary medicine professor.
SARS, which caused an outbreak in 2003, and MERS, which emerged in 2012, originated in bats, said Christopher Olsen, a UW-Madison emeritus professor of veterinary medicine. The viruses are thought to have jumped to humans through intermediate species — for SARS, civet cats; for MERS, camels.
The new coronavirus appears to be structurally similar to SARS, though less deadly so far, and also is suspected to have come from bats, Kirchdoerfer said.