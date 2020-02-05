Wisconsin has first case of new coronavirus from China

Officials declined to say when the person developed symptoms and visited UW's ER.

Nine other people in the state have been tested for the new coronavirus. Seven have tested negative and results for two are pending.

More than 24,000 cases of the respiratory illness have been reported globally, with nearly 500 deaths, in 25 counties but mostly in China, according to the World Health Organization.

UW-Madison, with more than 40,000 students, last week banned student travel to China. The campus is "prepared to react if things are changing," Dr. Patrick Kelly, interim medical director at University Health Services, said last week.

Health officials say the new virus appears to be less deadly than SARS and MERS, coronaviruses that have caused outbreaks in recent years. So far, it presents much less of a threat in Wisconsin than seasonal flu, which has killed at least 26 people in the state since October and an estimated 10,000 to 25,000 people nationwide.

"There is no immediate danger" from the new coronavirus, said Tom Haupt, an epidemiologist with the state health department.