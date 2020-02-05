Wisconsin has case of new coronavirus from China; Dane County, Madison officials to address it

The person who tested positive traveled to Beijing, China in the past two weeks and came into contact with someone who had a confirmed case of the disease, state officials said. The positive test result came back Wednesday morning, Westergaard said.

Officials declined to say when the person developed symptoms and visited UW's ER.

Nine other people in the state have been tested for the new coronavirus. Seven have tested negative and results for two are pending.

More than 24,000 cases of the respiratory illness have been reported globally, with nearly 500 deaths, in 25 counties but mostly in China, according to the World Health Organization.

UW-Madison, with more than 40,000 students, last week banned student travel to China. The campus is "prepared to react if things are changing," Dr. Patrick Kelly, interim medical director at University Health Services, said last week.

The university has "no information that this person has visited the UW-Madison campus, other than to seek care" at UW Hospital, Jake Baggott, executive director of University Health Services, said in a statement Wednesday.