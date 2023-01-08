Wisconsin halts plan to keep newborn screening samples for 10 years

Wisconsin has halted a plan to retain newborn screening blood samples for 10 years instead of one year because of concerns raised by lawsuits in other states about parental consent and use of the samples for medical research or criminal investigations.

Lawsuits in Michigan, Minnesota and Texas have led officials to destroy millions of the dried blood spots leftover from routine tests on infants for rare diseases. In New Jersey, a lawsuit seeks information about forensic use of the samples, saying police used a newborn specimen to link a baby’s father to a sexual assault instead of getting a warrant to obtain the man’s DNA.

“While we understand that there are numerous benefits to extending the time to maintain dried blood spot cards, we are also aware of the disadvantages and implications,” said Jennifer Miller, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “Therefore, this proposal is ‘on hold’ until we learn more about best practices to ensure privacy, protection, and ethical ways to educate families.”

Minutes from a meeting last month of the state’s umbrella committee for newborn screening said there “are concerns with what is happening with other states with lawsuits involving research use of dried blood spots.”

In December 2021, the committee approved keeping samples for 10 years, amid questions about what kind of research should be allowed, as the Wisconsin State Journal reported the same month in a three-day series, “No time to lose: Finding rare diseases in infants.”

Newborn screening for disorders that are unnoticeable at birth but treatable is mandatory in all states, though in Wisconsin and many states parents can opt out for religious reasons or personal convictions. Of more than 60,000 births in Wisconsin each year, about 99% of babies are screened and about 130 have one of the 48 conditions the state’s testing can detect.

Five or six drops of blood are collected from the pricked heels of babies a day or two after birth and placed on filter paper cards. After tests are completed, some states store residual samples for a few months, while others keep them for decades and several store them indefinitely, typically without explicit parental permission.

Wisconsin has long kept babies’ blood spot cards for a year before destroying them. The state doesn’t seek consent for the storage, but parents can ask for the samples not to be retained, said Dr. Mei Baker, newborn screening director at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Positive samples are kept indefinitely or until they’re used up, and de-identified for use by the lab to improve testing, she said.

Keeping all specimens longer could enable more biomedical and genetics research and assist doctors and families in identifying causes of diseases children can develop later in life, according to Baker and other proponents.

“Retaining for a period of time is really justifiable,” Baker told the State Journal in 2021.

Other states

Minnesota in 2014 destroyed 1.1 million blood spot cards after settling a lawsuit filed in 2009 by 21 families, who said the state had kept the samples for research without their permission. Under updated laws, samples since August 2014 have been stored indefinitely unless parents opt out.

In Michigan, a judge in September found key parts of the state’s newborn screening program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how stored samples are used. Earlier last year, Michigan’s health department agreed to destroy more than 3 million blood spots.

Texas in 2009 agreed to destroy 5.3 million blood spot cards stored since 2002 following a lawsuit by the Texas Civil Rights Project. The state had given 800 de-identified samples to a U.S. Armed Forces lab to help build a DNA database to identify missing people and solve cold cases, the Texas Tribune reported in 2010.

A lawsuit in July by the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor seeks records showing how often and why police have sought the blood spots to assist investigations, citing the case of the father linked to a sexual assault.

Program’s status

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s newborn screening program is facing a budget shortfall as it works to test babies for more conditions.

The state health department’s portion of the program had a deficit of more than $500,000 last year, and DHS “is in the process of projecting revenue needs” for future years, Miller said. The state has a $6.6 billion projected budget surplus heading into the 2023-25 biennial budget drafting cycle.

Baker said the state lab’s annual expenses for the program total $2.2 million. If the shortfall isn’t addressed, she said cuts will need to be made in services such as shipping of samples from hospitals to the lab and follow-up testing that reduces false positive results.

Wisconsin, which tests for more disorders than some states but fewer than others, in May approved adding X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, or X-ALD, to its screening panel. It’s not clear when testing will begin for the condition, which can cause paralysis, impaired intelligence and early death. It gained attention in the 1992 film “Lorenzo’s Oil.”

State committees have approved adding mucopolysaccharidosis type 1, or MPS 1, a disease that affects many parts of the body. It must still be approved by DHS.

Krabbe disease, which the state has twice rejected adding to its panel, is under review by a federal committee. The condition causes muscle weakness and other problems, typically becoming fatal by age 2.

Since Wisconsin started testing a year ago for Pompe disease, which disables the heart and skeletal muscles, four late-onset cases have been detected and no cases of the more serious infantile form have been found, Baker said.

In October 2019, the state started testing for spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, which progressively weakens muscles and for which the most serious form had typically been fatal by age 2 until treatments became available a few years ago.

The screening has detected 18 cases of SMA, including nine last year, Baker said. All of the babies were treated, 17 of them with a gene therapy called Zolgensma.