Wisconsin further delays Medicaid work requirement for childless adults

Wisconsin's work requirement for childless adults on Medicaid, initially scheduled to begin Nov. 1 and delayed until Thursday, has been postponed again — with a new requested start date of April 29.

Premiums and some other stipulations adopted by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and approved by President Trump’s administration are set to begin Saturday.

Ten states have had Medicaid work requirements approved, but federal courts have blocked the measures in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Indiana and Michigan have implemented the program but face legal challenges and have had delays. Arizona, Ohio, South Carolina and Utah, along with Wisconsin, have not started their programs.

Wisconsin plans to limit Medicaid coverage to four years for poor adults without dependent children unless they work, train for a job or participate in certain other activities.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who took office last year, tried to block the work requirement, but the Republican-controlled Legislature kept it. Evers’ administration has said it would implement it.

