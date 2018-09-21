Wisconsin has filed another lawsuit against the federal government over an Affordable Care Act fee.
The suit, filed Thursday, was joined by Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska and Texas. It seeks to prevent President Donald Trump’s administration from collecting more than $30 million through a health insurance providers fee, an Obama-era regulation.
States don’t have to pay the fee, but Wisconsin argues it has to pay a portion of it through contracts with insurers in its Medicaid program.
The suit is similar to one filed in 2015, which last month resulted in a court order saying the Internal Revenue Service must repay $89 million to Wisconsin. That covered 2014 to 2016.
The fee ended last year but is in effect again this year, and due Tuesday.
“I will continue to fight to protect our healthcare dollars,” Attorney General Brad Schimel said.