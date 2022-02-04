Wisconsin doctors pushing back against GOP bills aimed at unproven treatments for COVID-19

Wisconsin doctors and hospital leaders are pushing back against a package of Republican bills that seek to bar health care providers from withholding unproven treatments for COVID-19.
The three bills released this week would prevent health systems and medical credentialing boards from disciplining doctors for ordering or advocating for therapies or medicine for patients that go against medical opinions held by their employers or regulators.
The legislation would force pharmacists to fill all prescriptions ordered by doctors except in rare circumstances, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The bills, if passed, could be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
People are also reading…
The legislation allows doctors and pharmacists to provide COVID-19 patients with drugs that have not been proven to be safe treatments for such infections, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
"Regardless of the forces behind this troubling trend, (the legislation) seeks to reverse the unprecedented level of interference with the physician-patient relationship that has been witnessed over the past two years, whether it pertains to the treatment of COVID-19 or other diseases," Republican lawmakers said in a memo to colleagues.
Medical Society of Wisconsin board chairman Dr. Jerry Halverson said the bills could "undermine basic safeguards" that ensure patients receive safe and effective care.
"As the state's largest physician organization, we very carefully listen to our members to make sure there's no undue interference with a physician providing appropriate care for their patients," Halverson said in a statement.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2021
COVID-19 dominated my year again as the State Journal’s health reporter, except for June and July, when it seemed we might overcome it. Vaccinations and variants were new angles this year. I also covered continuing deaths from the pandemic and challenges for health care workers.
During the summer dip in coronavirus activity, I wrote about a little-known hereditary disorder tied to several cancers, for which Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. has developed related testing.
This fall, I spent much of my time working on a three-day series about newborn screening, focusing on how the testing varies among states. If you were born since the mid-1960s or had a child since then, you’ve almost certainly taken part in this screening, which looks for rare diseases for which prompt treatment can prevent death or disability.
I love transplant stories. Dr. Matt Wolff had quite a backstory to his heart-kidney transplant.
In February, I wrote six more vignettes about people who died from COVID-19.
Little-known Lynch syndrome is more common than BRCA mutations for breast cancer.
In September, I visited the COVID-19 unit at St. Mary's. These dedicated workers are tired.
I spent much of the fall looking into the unequal practice of newborn screening among states.