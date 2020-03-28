Wisconsin DNR tells outdoor enthusiasts to keep at least 3 fish apart amid COVID-19 pandemic

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Delivering serious public health information on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis with a touch of humor, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources took to social media on Friday to advise the state's fishing enthusiasts to practice "walleye distancing."

"Yes, you can still go fishing under Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order," the state DNR said in a post on Facebook. "Staying at home is still the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you do head out, stay close to home and within your community. And don't forget to practice social distancing, or as we like to call it, walleye distancing."

The post recommends keeping at least three 24-inch walleyes — or 6 feet —away from other people while in public, "whether you're fishing, grabbing groceries, or anything else in between."

Local and state officials are urging residents to stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly as the virus spreads in Wisconsin. While state parks and trails have remained open during the public health crisis, the DNR emphasized that the same guidelines apply while enjoying the outdoors.

However, the agency noted that it isn't "necessary to carry those three walleye with you for measuring." On Friday evening, the hashtag #walleyedistancing was trending modestly on Twitter.

