Wisconsin, Dane County set COVID-19 hospitalization records again

Wisconsin set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, with 950 patients being treated in hospitals for the disease, including a record 240 in intensive care.
Dane County had a record 70 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus as of Sunday, of which 13 were in ICUs, down from 16 late last week. The 29 hospitals in south-central Wisconsin had 141 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday, up from 75 on Oct. 2.
The hospitalization records come as the state plans to open an alternative care facility for COVID-19 patients Wednesday at State Fair Park in West Allis, to help prevent hospitals around the state from becoming overwhelmed. The 530-bed overflow facility, expected to accept up to 50 patients on the first day, will take patients from hospitals who need care such as oxygen or intravenous drugs but are not seriously ill, with the goal of sending them home afterward.
The state reported 1,956 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, a drop from the current daily average of 2,547 cases. But Mondays typically have had the lowest new case counts throughout the pandemic, and the 1,956 figure is the highest for any Monday.
The state reported nine more deaths, for a total of 1,474 and a daily average of 13, near the highest of the pandemic.
The increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths comes after a surge in infections that started in early September. While the number of tests conducted daily has been slightly higher in recent days, the percentages of positive tests and people tested generally have gone up the past month, indicating that the high case levels aren’t only the result of more testing.
Wisconsin has the fourth highest COVID-19 rate in the country, after North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Also Monday, a St. Croix County judge rejected a request by a conservative legal group for a temporary injunction against Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate.
