Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination begins in high-risk setting: nursing homes

About 140 people at New Glarus Home were among the first nursing home residents and staff in Wisconsin to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Monday, as CVS and Walgreens began to inoculate some of the state’s most vulnerable populations in an effort to control the pandemic.

“It’s tears of joy that we finally have a vaccine,” Patty Emberson, director of nursing at New Glarus Home, said of the milestone. “We want life to get back to normal. We want these residents to be able to see their loved ones.”

CVS and Walgreens didn’t identify which of the state’s 360 nursing homes were first in line for getting a portion of the state’s allocation of Moderna’s vaccine against the coronavirus. Statewide, nine nursing homes started vaccination Monday and 42 were expected to begin by Thursday, said state Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt, who declined to name the facilities.

New Glarus Home in New Glarus, about 25 miles southwest of Madison; Markesan Nursing Home in Markesan, about 60 miles northeast of Madison; and Evergreen Health Center in Oshkosh were among the facilities where vaccination began Monday, said John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities.