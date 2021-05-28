Wisconsin COVID-19 outlook good but threat not over, officials say

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Wisconsin is seeing fewer daily COVID-19 cases and deaths than a year ago, with nearly half of residents at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus and some others immune from prior infection.
But disease activity remains high in the vast majority of counties, the percentage of positive tests is higher than desired and so-called “herd immunity” has not been achieved.
“In many ways we’re in the best place we’ve been in a long time,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said Thursday.
But “our numbers aren’t where we want them to be,” Westergaard said. “If we have large indoor gatherings of unvaccinated people ... we could have local outbreaks or regional surges.”
The state reported 282 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, for a daily average of 285, down from a daily average of 433 a year ago and the peak of 6,511 on Nov. 17.
The state reported three new deaths from the coronavirus while adding 37 deaths to the overall total of 7,040 after “data-cleaning efforts” involving deaths as early as November, said Traci DeSalvo, director of the state health department’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases. The daily average is two deaths, down from eight a year ago and the peak of 57 on Dec. 6, shortly before vaccines started becoming available.
As of Thursday, 47.4% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.8% in Dane County. Studies suggest roughly a third of the population has antibodies from prior infection, offering some protection for an unknown period, Westergaard said. Some of those people are likely among those also vaccinated.
“It’s fair and appropriate for us to feel good and optimistic that we are in a better place,” he said.
But 65 of the state’s 72 counties have high or very high disease activity and the daily average of positive tests is 2.3%, compared to the goal of less than 1%, Westergaard said. The state aims to vaccinate 80% of those eligible, which currently includes people 12 and older.
“We’re not out of the woods,” Westergaard said.
With Dane County’s mask mandate and gathering restrictions expiring Wednesday, just after the holiday weekend, Westergaard underscored recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people can resume most regular activities.
“Among people who are not vaccinated, the most important things to do are to avoid gatherings and wear masks when you’re in public,” he said.