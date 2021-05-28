Wisconsin COVID-19 outlook good but threat not over, officials say

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Wisconsin is seeing fewer daily COVID-19 cases and deaths than a year ago, with nearly half of residents at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus and some others immune from prior infection.

But disease activity remains high in the vast majority of counties, the percentage of positive tests is higher than desired and so-called “herd immunity” has not been achieved.

“In many ways we’re in the best place we’ve been in a long time,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said Thursday.

But “our numbers aren’t where we want them to be,” Westergaard said. “If we have large indoor gatherings of unvaccinated people ... we could have local outbreaks or regional surges.”

The state reported 282 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, for a daily average of 285, down from a daily average of 433 a year ago and the peak of 6,511 on Nov. 17.