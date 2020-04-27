You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wisconsin COVID-19 death total hits 272 with 6 new deaths
0 comments

Wisconsin COVID-19 death total hits 272 with 6 new deaths

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

A total of 272 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin with six new deaths reported by health officials Sunday. 

The state Department of Health Services also reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin up to 5,911. 

Of those infected, 1,397 people, or 24%, have been hospitalized. 

The update comes after the largest single-day rise in cases on Saturday, when 331 new positive cases were confirmed in the state. 

In Dane County, a total of 401 positive cases and 21 deaths had been reported as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics