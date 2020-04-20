A total of 220 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin so far after nine more deaths were reported Sunday.
The state Department of Health Services also reported 147 new confirmed cases as of Sunday, bringing the total in the state to 4,346 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
There have been 1,190 people hospitalized across the state.
Dane County reported a total of 365 confirmed cases and 20 deaths as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 death total hits 220 with 9 new deaths reported
-
Stuck at home, people turn to pet adoptions for companionship during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
- 203 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.