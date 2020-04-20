Wisconsin COVID-19 death total hits 220 with 9 new deaths reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A total of 220 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin so far after nine more deaths were reported Sunday.

The state Department of Health Services also reported 147 new confirmed cases as of Sunday, bringing the total in the state to 4,346 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

There have been 1,190 people hospitalized across the state.

Dane County reported a total of 365 confirmed cases and 20 deaths as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.