Wisconsin COVID-19 cases climb but big hospitalization surge not expected

Wisconsin’s daily average of reported COVID-19 cases reached 1,168 Tuesday, nearly four times the level from a month ago, with hospitalizations also on the rise over the past week.

But the daily average remains well below the peak of 18,787 cases during the omicron variant surge in January. Hospitalizations likely will not surge significantly as they did then because many people have some immunity from vaccination or previous infection and treatments are widely available, health officials said.

“We may still see some additional increased activity in the months ahead,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services. But, he said, “we have reason for optimism that the risk for severe disease on a large scale is lower than it’s ever been.”

Westergaard said the state’s uptick in reported cases, which started early this month, mirrors national activity and stems from the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron.

The state had 202 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 136 on April 19 but down from a peak of 2,278 on Jan. 12, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Nearly 60% of adults and 75% of children have antibodies indicating that they’ve been infected with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. Westergaard said that “seems in line with what we expect here.”

For people who get COVID-19 and are at high risk for complications, doctors should consider prescribing the antiviral pills Paxlovid and molnupiravir, Westergaard said. Initially in limited supply, the drugs are becoming widely available but used less than they could be, he said.

Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. said Tuesday that three enhancements to its medical records systems are helping doctors determine which pharmacies have such treatments for their patients through a White House Test to Treat initiative.

While COVID-19 seems to be here to stay at some level, it’s not clear if it will become predictably seasonal like influenza, Westergaard said.

“The pandemic may be more sporadic,” he said. “We may have large spikes intermittently. We may have years between large spikes, as the virus changes.”

