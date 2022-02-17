Wisconsin COVID-19 app popular, but close contact use unclear

More than a year after Wisconsin launched a mobile app to alert people of exposure to COVID-19, many residents have signed up but it’s not clear how many close contacts of those testing positive have been notified.

Since WI Exposure Notification started in December 2020, the app has been downloaded or enabled nearly 2.2 million times, according to the state Department of Health Services. The state has nearly 5.9 million residents.

Through Bluetooth technology, phones with the app exchange anonymous signals with other phones with the app that are nearby for at least 15 minutes. Users who test positive for COVID-19 receive codes. If they enter the codes, their phones notify others who were near them when they may have been contagious.

More than 430,600 codes have been distributed, health department spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt said. But because of privacy concerns, the state doesn’t track when people get exposure notifications, so it’s not clear how often the app has alerted close contacts.

“However, we know informing close contacts so they can not only can get the help they need, but also avoid exposing others to the virus, is key to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” Goodsitt said. “Staying home when sick is one piece of a layered strategy that also includes getting vaccinated and getting a booster when eligible, wearing a mask, and getting tested will help keep our communities healthy.”

Justin Singleton, an attorney who lives in Milwaukee and works in Waukesha, said he is puzzled by never having received an exposure notification. He said he has been near people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but he’s not sure how many had the app.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, and I don’t know anybody who has gotten an actual exposure notification from it,” Singleton said.

Goodsitt said the program has not cost the state any money, as it is “a no-cost solution offered to states by Apple/Google.”

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday reported a daily average of 1,629 new cases of COVID-19, down from a daily average peak of 18,811 on Jan. 19, with the omicron variant surge having ebbed. All counties have very high case activity except for Douglas County in northwest Wisconsin, which has critically high activity.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Wednesday said 814 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 161 in intensive care, the lowest levels since August.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.