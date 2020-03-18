Wisconsin consumers can get a refund when events are canceled during COVID-19 outbreak

With concerts, sporting events, musical and theater performances and other events being canceled left and right due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, consumers may not realize they usually have a right to a ticket refund in Wisconsin.

Under Wisconsin law, when an entertainment or sporting event is canceled or rescheduled, promoters are required to refund the admission price for most events, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The law does not cover competitive sports activities between school teams or sports leagues, but many are posting refund policies on their websites anyway, according to DATCP.

Handling or services fees, charges for other services like parking, and any portion of the ticket price that was a charitable donation might not be refundable.

If consumers want to request a refund for a canceled event, they must present tickets to the event promoter within 90 days of the cancellation announcement. For rescheduled events, customers have to present tickets to the promoter within 30 days of when the event was originally scheduled to be held.

In either case, the promoter has 60 days to provide a refund.

Consumers with questions can call the DATCP Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or file a complaint online at www.datcp.wi.gov.

