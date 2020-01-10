Wisconsin child dies of flu; hundreds hospitalized in state

A child in Wisconsin has died from influenza, marking the state's first pediatric flu-related death of the season, health officials said Friday.

Officials said the child was under 10 years old and died on the way to a hospital in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said they don't know whether the child was vaccinated; the child had moved to Wisconsin just a couple of months ago.

According to the Department of Health Services, the child tested positive for influenza B, the strain that’s been rapidly spreading and has been increasingly problematic nationwide, particularly in younger patients.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DHS influenza surveillance coordinator Tom Haupt said 622 people have been hospitalized for the flu and flu-related complications in Wisconsin this season. Of those, 97 were placed in intensive care. He said 60% of the hospital admissions were people younger than 65.

Health officials said flu season typically peaks in February.

UW Health has seen 175 adult influenza cases so far this season, with 26 hospitalizations of more than 24 hours, compared with 43 adult cases and seven hospitalizations of more than 24 hours during the same period last year, spokesman Emily Kumlien said.