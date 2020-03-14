Wisconsin cases of COVID-19 increase to 27

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed there are now 27 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Saturday.

There are six cases in Dane County, including a patient who has recovered from the illness.

Milwaukee and Fond du Lac counties also confirmed six positive cases each.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered school to close across the state of Wisconsin and a number of churches in Dane County decided to suspend their Sunday services until further notice in an effort to help lessen the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Wisconsin clinicians can order tests without public health approval and because tests are widely available, DHS will no longer report the number of people under investigation. The number of cases will rise as test become more accessible to clinics statewide.

Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered Friday to stop mass gatherings of 250 or more people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Effective 4 p.m. Saturday, the order was updated to include places of worship and religious gathering centers of over 250 people.

