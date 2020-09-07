Wisconsin caregiver task force to take up final proposals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boosting wages, benefits and recruitment of paid caregivers and expanding supports for unpaid family caregivers are goals of proposals to be voted on this week by a state task force.

With Wisconsin facing a shortage of direct care workers in nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and home care agencies, and loved ones often stressed by providing care, Gov. Tony Evers created the Task Force on Caregiving last year. The group, which has met since last September, on Thursday will decide which of 16 proposals to include in a final report to be released by the end of the month.

“We know there’s going to be more demand for care in the coming years, and we need to make sure that we have the workforce to do that,” said Lisa Pugh, co-chair of the task force and executive director of The Arc Wisconsin, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We’ve been riddled with high turnover,” said Todd Costello, the other task force co-chair, who is executive director of the Community Living Alliance, a Madison-based nonprofit that provides personal care for older adults and people with disabilities. “Being able to be a competitive employer is essential.”