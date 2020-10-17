Wisconsin breaks record for virus cases for third time in a week

The ad also shows a clip of President Donald Trump removing his face mask, while a narrator says, “Republicans are playing politics with our pandemic response.” Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday in Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that attendees of Trump’s airport rally will have to park at Blackhawk Technical College about 2½ miles away and take shuttle buses to the event.

Rock County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jessica Turner said she was not aware of what precautions might be taken to protect riders.

“Any type of gathering presents the potential for spread of the virus, and we are currently discouraging gatherings of any kind,” she said. “We hope that anyone who does choose to attend a gathering of any kind does so in the safest manner possible, taking precautions to keep themselves and others safe. This includes wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and washing your hands.”

Meanwhile, Rock and Chippewa counties are among those asking people who test positive for COVID-19 to assist with contact tracing efforts.