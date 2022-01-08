 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin breaks COVID-19 case record for 4th straight day; ICU patients edge down
Wisconsin breaks COVID-19 case record for 4th straight day; ICU patients edge down

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

For the fourth day in a row, Wisconsin on Friday recorded a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious but milder omicron variant.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12,293 new confirmed cases, the highest single-day case count of the entire pandemic. The previous record was set Thursday when 11,547 new cases were reported.

The hospital in Medford, like others, is feeling the strain, with no end in sight.

It’s unclear exactly when the latest wave in the COVID-19 pandemic will peak, but some national models suggest that might happen in early- to mid- January. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state health department, has said such models are speculative and can vary regionally.

Friday’s seven-day average was more than double what it was just two weeks ago, the health department said. At 7,637 cases, the average was also the highest of the pandemic.

Deaths are lower than they were this time last year, with 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, according to the department. Last year, 32 new deaths were added on Jan. 7.

But the seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths is comparable. Friday’s seven-day average was 20 deaths per day, the health department reported. Last year at this time that number was 22 deaths per day. Westergaard said omicron appears to cause less severe illness than previous variants, but it spreads more easily, causing more people to get infected and hospitals to become overwhelmed.

On Thursday, 97% of intensive care unit beds and 98% of immediate care beds in Wisconsin were full. A total of 2,109 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Friday — still below the November 2020 peak of 2,277, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The number of ICU patients — 472 — was just shy of the pandemic all-time high of 475 reached on Thursday, according to the association.

