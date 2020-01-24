Wisconsin authorities taking precautionary measures against Coronavirus

Wisconsin authorities are taking precautionary measures to assess residents' potential exposure to a deadly virus spreading across China and Southeast Asia.
UW Health will begin asking patients in its emergency departments and urgent care settings for their travel history Friday afternoon. Those suspected of contracting the coronavirus will be masked and isolated in a private exam room. Officials said in a statement that UW Health has not identified any cases at this time.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital are also screening patients for the virus.
Six UW-Platteville students who were all recently in Wuhan, China — a city of 11 million at the center of the outbreak — are being monitored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the students have displayed symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Friday the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in the U.S. The patient is in her 60’s and traveled to Wuhan in late December. Officials advised there is no imminent health risk to the public at this time. The first case was confirmed in Washington state earlier this week.
Chinese health authorities reported Thursday that the respiratory virus has killed at least 26 people and sickened at least 800.
Several U.S. airports, including Chicago O'Hare, have started screening travelers for the virus — including two of the six UW-Platteville students who are Wuhan residents.
The six students, all of whom are international, came back to campus Tuesday. They live together in a residence hall and taking their temperatures on a regular basis, but not under any quarantine or isolation, university spokesman Paul Erickson said.
Campus officials are communicating with the Grant County Health Department and the CDC to follow all national and international protocols.