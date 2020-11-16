 Skip to main content
Wisconsin adds more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases again; 2,637 have died
Wisconsin adds more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases again; 2,637 have died

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

After again breaking records for new COVID-19 cases last week, Wisconsin was off to a bad start Sunday with more than 6,000 new confirmed cases and a total of more than 2,600 deaths.

On Friday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day reached an all-time high of 7,777. Although fewer new cases were reported Sunday, the number was still an alarming 6,058 new confirmed infections, according to the state Department of Health. The seven-day average is 6,422.

Wisconsin has now seen a total of 312,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic — with more than 100,000 of those added in just the last 20 days.

Twelve new deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths among COVID-19 cases up to 2,637 statewide.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 62 new hospitalizations. A total of 2,096 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, with 445 of those in the Intensive Care Unit.

