Wisconsin adds 5,095 new COVID-19 cases Thanksgiving Day, 62 new deaths

As many celebrated Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases continued to rise with more than 5,000 new infections reported Thursday along with 62 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The department reported 5,095 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total up to 374,537 infections since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average has declined over the past week, but was still in the thousands at an average of 5,152 confirmed cases over the last seven days.

The record high for new cases in a single day was 7,989 on Nov. 18. While the daily cases are declining, Wisconsin has added more than 100,000 new cases in the last 18 days alone.

Hospitalizations, however, are decreasing. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital decreased by 53 to 1,839 patients, according to a Thursday update from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Those in intensive care units also dropped by 18 to a total of 423 patients in Wisconsin.

But medical experts have warned that Thanksgiving Day gatherings could worsen the pandemic.