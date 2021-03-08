Wisconsin adds 329 COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths Sunday

New COVID-19 cases are continuing to diminish in Wisconsin, with 329 cases reported Sunday — a dramatic drop from the thousands of daily new infections just months ago.
More than 1.7 million vaccine doses have been administered so far. On Saturday, the most recent day vaccine data is available, 16,167 vaccines were administered, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Over the last seven days, the average number of cases confirmed was 390, according to the health department's data.
Only three new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll up to 6,481.
A total of 566,693 Wisconsinites have become infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”