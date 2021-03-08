Wisconsin adds 329 COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths Sunday

New COVID-19 cases are continuing to diminish in Wisconsin, with 329 cases reported Sunday — a dramatic drop from the thousands of daily new infections just months ago.

More than 1.7 million vaccine doses have been administered so far. On Saturday, the most recent day vaccine data is available, 16,167 vaccines were administered, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Over the last seven days, the average number of cases confirmed was 390, according to the health department's data.

Only three new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll up to 6,481.

A total of 566,693 Wisconsinites have become infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

