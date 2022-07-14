Wisconsin abortion seekers up 10-fold in Illinois, Planned Parenthood says

The number of Wisconsin women seeking abortions at Planned Parenthood of Illinois has gone up 10-fold since June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights and Wisconsin providers halted abortions, the head of the organization said Thursday.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase,” said Jennifer Welch, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, which in 2020 opened one of its 17 centers in Waukegan, north of Chicago, in anticipation of the influx. “Illinois is now an oasis for care as millions of patients are stranded in a vast abortion desert."

Under a new partnership between Planned Parenthood chapters in Wisconsin and Illinois, doctors and other staff from Wisconsin are working in Waukegan with Illinois licenses. That has doubled abortion capacity there, one step meant to help address the 20,000 to 30,000 patients from nearby states with abortion bans or restrictions who are now expected to travel to Illinois each year to end pregnancies, said Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Abortion remains legal in Illinois and Minnesota, among other states.

Planned Parenthood declined to say how many Wisconsin patients have had abortions at its centers in Illinois since the ruling last month that overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. The ruling led abortion providers in Wisconsin to halt procedures as courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother stands.

Wisconsin reported 6,336 abortions in 2020, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Tanya Atkinson, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said patients can start and end their care in Wisconsin even if they are sent to Illinois for abortion procedures. She thanked staff for traveling to Illinois.

“Their added support and expertise helps to ensure that patients can continue to receive timely access to essential health care during this very difficult time,” Atkinson said.

The organization’s 22 health centers in the state remain open, offering services such as birth control, cancer screenings and miscarriage management, she said. The three Planned Parenthood clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan that offered abortions are still providing pregnancy assessment and ultrasound dating, and navigators can help patients find travel and financial assistance to get abortions outside of the state. Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee also provided abortions.

Meanwhile, a new clinic in Rockford that hoped to start offering abortions Friday likely won’t open until late this month.

Dr. Dennis Christensen, a Madison obstetrician-gynecologist who has done abortions in Madison and Milwaukee, last month bought two buildings in Rockford to revive abortion services there.

Christensen hoped to open one facility for pill abortions Friday, while the Rockford Family Planning Foundation prepares to launch the other for surgical abortions and other gynecological services within three to six months.

But additional work required by the city on the first facility, along with a personal commitment next week, mean pill abortions likely will begin in Rockford the week of July 25, Christensen said Thursday.