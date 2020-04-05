Who should get ventilators? Group led by UW bioethicist helping state decide

Rationing unprecedented

The nine-member workgroup hopes to send recommendations to the disaster medical committee before Thursday, when the committee is scheduled to meet. The public will be able to provide input, though details are still being worked out, Fost said.

Large hospitals like UW Hospital in Madison and Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee already have such guidelines, but many smaller hospitals don’t and are looking to the state for help, Fost said. “There are many hospitals out there pleading for some guidance on this,” he said.

Rationing of ventilators has not been a pressing issue before, he said. The possibility was discussed during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, but the need for detailed guidelines didn’t arise.

“The numbers we’re seeing with COVID-19 are dwarfing anything that we’ve ever seen in the history of the country, other than possibly the 1918 (Spanish flu pandemic), back when we didn’t have ventilators,” Fost said.

In an article Friday in Slate and Issues in Science and Technology, Fost noted that Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, has said ventilator allocation should not be discussed in public yet.