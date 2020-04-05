Who should get ventilators? Group led by UW bioethicist helping state decide

With COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increasing in Wisconsin, a group of doctors and bioethicists is preparing guidelines for deciding which patients should get ventilators if there aren’t enough of the breathing machines for everyone.
The Ventilator Allocation Advisory Workgroup plans to send recommendations this week to the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, to help doctors and hospitals choose which patients get ventilators if supply is scarce.
“Traditionally, the ethics of medicine is, we always do everything we can for every patient in front of us,” said Dr. Norman Fost, a retired pediatrician who founded UW-Madison’s bioethics program and heads up the workgroup. “In an allocation crisis like this, that can no longer be the rule. We have to revert to a public notion of ethics — what’s in the interest of the greatest number, for the community.”
Wisconsin has reported 2,112 cases of COVID-19, including 588 hospitalizations and 56 deaths. Dane County has reported 269 cases and eight deaths.
The state's hospitals have about 1,215 ventilators, according to Andrea Palm, secretary of the Department of Health Services. Gov. Tony Evers said he is trying to buy 10,000 more, but it’s not clear if or when more will arrive, as many states are trying to acquire the machines.
Exactly how many ventilators might be needed in the state is not known, and social distancing and other measures have been implemented to reduce the need. The peak demand for hospital resources is expected April 15 nationwide and April 27 in Wisconsin, according to a forecast as of Sunday by the University of Washington.
Even if Wisconsin has enough ventilators overall, supply could vary among hospitals, with some seeing much more demand than others, Fost said.
Prioritizing patients
If a surge of COVID-19 patients creates more demand for ventilators than what is available, ethicists generally agree on a couple of principles, said Fost, who for many years chaired UW Hospital’s ethics committee.
“You shouldn’t be able to buy your way into a ventilator; Bill Gates shouldn’t get any more priority than John Doe,” he said.
“First come, first served is generally rejected,” he said, because the first person to arrive at a hospital might die within 24 hours with or without a ventilator, while the next person could live 50 years.
Patients should be screened based on how likely they are to survive the illness, Fost said. After that, a few factors can be tie-breakers.
One idea is to save the most life years; a younger, healthier person will live longer than an older person with serious chronic diseases. A “fair innings” principle — borrowed from baseball, where each team gets to bat in the ninth inning — also favors the young. A younger person hasn’t had as many “at bats” at life as an older person, and should get another chance.
But prioritizing life years can discriminate against disadvantaged groups, including racial minorities, who may face shorter life expectancies because of socioeconomic factors, Fost said. One solution is to consider only short-term survival — perhaps a year — and assign ventilators randomly to those who meet that threshold.
Another consideration is whether first responders and health care workers — and perhaps police and ambulance drivers — should get extra points. Health care workers aided by ventilators might be able to return to work sooner and help save other lives, plus they arguably deserve it.
“They’re risking their lives to help others and they’re entitled to some compensation for that,” is the argument, Fost said.
Allocation of ventilators may also depend on the availability of other equipment that can help people breathe, such as anesthesia machines and continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines. In some places, two patients have been put on one ventilator.
Rationing unprecedented
The nine-member workgroup hopes to send recommendations to the disaster medical committee before Thursday, when the committee is scheduled to meet. The public will be able to provide input, though details are still being worked out, Fost said.
Large hospitals like UW Hospital in Madison and Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee already have such guidelines, but many smaller hospitals don’t and are looking to the state for help, Fost said. “There are many hospitals out there pleading for some guidance on this,” he said.
Rationing of ventilators has not been a pressing issue before, he said. The possibility was discussed during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, but the need for detailed guidelines didn’t arise.
“The numbers we’re seeing with COVID-19 are dwarfing anything that we’ve ever seen in the history of the country, other than possibly the 1918 (Spanish flu pandemic), back when we didn’t have ventilators,” Fost said.
In an article Friday in Slate and Issues in Science and Technology, Fost noted that Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, has said ventilator allocation should not be discussed in public yet.
Fost disagrees, saying that while the topic “is very scary to the public,” the discussion must be had.
“People are understandably apprehensive about how these allocations are going to occur,” he said. “But you don’t want people asking, ‘How come my father didn’t get a ventilator and your father did?’”
