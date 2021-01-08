Who should get COVID-19 vaccine next? A state committee debates

The state subcommittee discussed broadening the elderly group to 70 and older but limiting essential workers. If just first responders, educators and corrections workers were included, phase 1b would be about 750,000 people, according to subcommittee documents. Workers such as those in public transit, grocery stores and agriculture would add 115,000. Group home residents and inmates would add 100,000.

Phase 1c will likely include groups such as 65 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions and manufacturing workers. Phase 2 will be the general population.

Some subcommittee members said phase 1b should be limited and straightforward so many immunizations can be given swiftly, especially now that a new variant of the coronavirus has been shown to spread more easily.

“There’s an urgency now to move quickly with vaccination, even more than we had a couple months ago,” said Dr. Edward Belongia, an epidemiologist at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

Others said public transit workers must be moved up. “Without them, the rest of this system shuts down,” said Janet Zander, with the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources.