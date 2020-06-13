White coats, black lives: Hundreds of health professionals rally for racial equality

In front of a mural depicting George Floyd and Malcolm X on the side of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, participants displayed signs reading “Nurses for Black Lives Matter,” “Stop killing my patients“ and “White supremacy is a pandemic.” Almost all participants wore masks, but social distancing was poorly maintained in the center of the crowd.

Speakers included Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Bureau of Communicable Disease. He said the spread of COVID-19 has “shown us that social inequalities beget health inequalities.”

“As of yesterday, we knew of at least 169 deaths from COVID-19 among black Wisconsin residents,” he said. “To break this down as an epidemiologist, that comes to about 43 deaths per 100,000 population. The rate of COVID-19 deaths among white residents is 9 per 100,000, which means that being black in Wisconsin increases your risk of dying from COVID-19 by 450%.”

Others drew a connection between COVID-19, a respiratory disease that often causes difficultly breathing, to the killing of Floyd. And being unable to intervene in such life-and-death situations is profoundly troubling to health care providers like Zapata.

“We didn’t make it there in time to save him,” she said. “That’s what we’re trained for — to save people. We didn’t make it there in time for George Floyd. But that’s why we’re here today, and we have the power now to save countless black lives in the future.”

