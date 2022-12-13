When to begin gender treatments and how far to go an individual decision

Gender care involves what can be a sequence of four steps, doctors say. The first is supporting social transition, or helping transgender people switch to gender-affirming names, pronouns, styles and restrooms and other facilities.

Puberty blockers, drugs that prevent the ovaries from making estrogen and the testicles from releasing testosterone, can be given to “put a pause button” on sexual maturation. Typically given at the onset of puberty, the injections or implants are considered reversible if discontinued.

If patients proceed with hormone therapy, they are given regular, and typically increasing, doses of estrogen or testosterone to match their gender identity. The shots, considered partially reversible, go beyond merely blocking puberty by producing physical changes in voice, breast size, facial hair and other characteristics.

In addition to “top” surgery, or removal or enhancement of breast tissue, procedures can include “bottom” surgery, or creating genital organs that match one's gender identity. The surgeries are considered not reversible, and bottom surgery is typically restricted to adults.

About 300,000 children ages 13 to 17 in the U.S., including about 6,400 in Wisconsin, identify as transgender, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. From 2017 to 2021, at least 121,882 U.S. patients ages 6 to 17 were diagnosed with gender dysphoria and 17,683 were treated with puberty blockers or hormones, according to an analysis of insurance claims and medical records by Komodo Health for Reuters.

Of roughly 315 patients at UW Health's pediatric and adolescent transgender health, or PATH clinic, about 40% are on puberty blockers, estrogen or testosterone. The others haven't started the treatments or have decided they don't want them, said Dr. Jennifer Rehm, co-medical director of the clinic.

In September, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, or WPATH, released updated guidelines on gender treatments, highlighting the need for individualized, age-appropriate care. The group considered recommending age minimums — 14 for hormone therapy, 15 for top surgery, 17 for bottom surgery — but decided not to after some providers said the minimums might limit necessary care, said Blaine Vella, the group’s executive director.

The guidelines recommend comprehensive assessments of adolescents before starting gender treatments, which typically involves ruling out causes of distress other than gender dysphoria, a thorough discussion of risks and benefits and getting at least one letter of approval from a mental health therapist before beginning hormones or doing top surgery. Given that gender treatments in youth are relatively new, WPATH notes there is little research on their long-term effectiveness.

“Despite the slowly growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of early medical intervention, the number of studies is still low, and there are few outcome studies that follow youth into adulthood,” the guidelines say.

The Endocrine Society endorses the treatments but says the certainty of evidence supporting its 2017 guidelines, including for the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for adolescents, is "low" or "very low."

A study is assessing transgender youth who have received puberty blockers or hormone therapy at gender clinics in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Some key results of the study, which started in 2015 and is funded by the National Institutes of Health, are expected to be reported soon.

In Amsterdam, where doctors started giving puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender youth beginning in the 1990s, patients had a significant decrease in behavioral and emotional problems compared with those who underwent an undesired puberty, researchers started reporting in 2011.

The “Dutch Model” says children should be at least age 12 to get puberty blockers and 16 to start hormones. U.S. gender clinics, which started treating adolescents within the last 15 years, sometimes begin the treatments earlier.

Some urge caution

Some doctors caution against the growing gender treatments for adolescents. Puberty blockers might "lock-in" children to a "treatment pathway," Dr. Hilary Cass, a British pediatrician, wrote in a review that led England in October to propose restricting use of the drugs.

Dr. Annelou de Vries, a Dutch researcher who has stressed the need for rigorous assessments before treatment, told Reuters there's an "existential ethical dilemma in transgender care" between the child's right for self-determination and the medical principle of doing no harm. "Aren't we intervening medically in a developing body where we don't know the results of those interventions?" she said.

Some studies suggest puberty blockers can inhibit bone density development. Doctors say limiting the use of the drugs to early puberty and starting hormone therapy promptly can offset bone density loss.

Little research is available about “detransitioning,” or reversing a gender transition. A study of 28 adults who detransitioned, published in July in the journal JAMA Network Open, found some felt regrets about their gender treatments but most didn’t. Reasons for detransitioning included health concerns, fertility preservation, change in political beliefs, shifting gender identity, social challenges and employment discrimination.

In May, a study in the journal Pediatrics found 94% of transgender youth continued to identify as transgender five years after they socially transitioned.