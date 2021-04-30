What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?

“Continuing the ability for many employees to work from home. If employees were flourishing and maintaining the quality required while working from home during the pandemic, there should be little reason for change as we return closer to normal. This system has favorable effects for both the employees and the employer, with less costs associated with in-house operations, and less pressure for the worker. Employers are profiting by having employees who are more productive and less stressed, and employees are profiting by experiencing more job satisfaction and feeling less time-weary.”

“I’d love to see mask wearing become more common when someone is sick. Since so many workplaces discourage taking sick days, I know that I’d stand a chance of staying healthier longer, since I’m especially susceptible to catching many of the illnesses that people tend to come to work with anyway. Curbside service for food is certainly very convenient as well, and is a wonderful option to have from many places that didn’t offer a ‘to go’ option at all previously. Though it’ll never replace live concerts and plays, some of the additional options to see art have been great. And finally, I feel like many people have shown more kindness to front-line workers during this time, and I hope that continues after too.”