What abortions are still allowed in Wisconsin? 'To save the life of the mother' is up for debate

Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, which is being challenged in state court after the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade, includes one exception: to save the life of the mother.

The seemingly simple circumstance, in a law enacted more than a century before ultrasounds transformed pregnancy care, is now entangled in complexity. Doctors and hospitals are trying to figure out when premature breaking of the water, preeclampsia, serious heart disease, ectopic pregnancies and other conditions qualify as reasons to terminate pregnancies under the law.

“How sick is sick enough?” asked Dr. Amy Domeyer-Klenske, a Milwaukee obstetrician-gynecologist who is vice chair of the Wisconsin section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “People can get really sick really fast from something that may appear to be stable. Waiting until someone is at imminent risk of death is scary.”

Premature breaking of the water, or rupture of the amniotic sac before labor, can require an abortion if it occurs before the fetus if viable because the condition puts pregnant women at risk for life-threatening infection, said Dr. Doug Laube, former chair of obstetrics and gynecology at UW-Madison.

Placental abruption, when the placenta detaches from the uterus, and placenta previa, when the placenta covers the cervix, can also be dangerous and might call for abortions, said Laube, who performed abortions at Planned Parenthood in Madison before the Supreme Court ruling last month led providers in Wisconsin to halt the procedures.

“All of these things should be treated early enough so they don’t end up with a disastrous outcome,” Laube said.

Life-saving abortions are rare

Statistics on how many abortions are medically necessary, or done to save the life of the mother, are not widely available.

Laube and Dr. Jennifer McIntosh, a maternal fetal specialist in Milwaukee, said abortions to save the life of the mother likely make up roughly 1% or less of all abortions. In 2020, there were 6,336 abortions reported among Wisconsin residents.

The vast majority of abortions done to save the life of the mother are performed surgically at hospitals, not at clinics run by Planned Parenthood or other providers, experts said. Since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protection June 24, it is not clear how many such abortions are continuing in Wisconsin and how many cases are being sent to Illinois, Minnesota or other states with laws that broadly allow abortion.

“It’s a little early to know what the patterns are,” McIntosh said. “We’re stuck in uncertainty right now.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, filed a challenge to the 1849 state law banning nearly all abortions, arguing that 1980s statutes supersede the ban and it has been dormant so long it should be unenforceable.

Republicans vying to run against Evers and Kaul this fall have pledged to uphold the ban, as have leaders of the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

Pro-life position

The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or AAPLOG, cites two situations in which premature delivery might be indicated and the fetus might not survive. One is chorioamnionitis, a bacterial infection of the amniotic fluid that can be caused by preterm breaking of the water. The infection can lead to sepsis, a body-wide infection that can be deadly.

The other situation is HELLP syndrome, a severe type of preeclampsia, or high blood pressure during pregnancy that can cause kidney damage, stroke and other complications. HELLP stands for hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelets.

Dr. James Linn, an AAPLOG member and ob-gyn in Milwaukee with Ascension Wisconsin, a Catholic organization, said chorioamnionitis is a clear reason to end a pregnancy even if the fetus is not yet viable. He prefers not to call such a procedure an abortion.

“You have to separate the mother and the baby,” he said. “I call that previable induction of labor.”

Linn said some complex heart conditions a pregnant woman might have — such as severe cardiomyopathy, or heart muscle disease — can also require termination of previable pregnancies. “Those certainly wouldn’t be controversial in (Wisconsin’s 1849) law,” he said.

Reasons for abortions

Serious kidney disease and connective tissue disorders — such as Marfan syndrome, which can weaken the heart — can also require abortions to save the mother’s life, Domeyer-Klenske and other ob-gyns say.

Dr. Claire Wendlund, a medical anthropologist at UW-Madison and a former practicing ob-gyn, said a pregnant woman might have cancer that can make abortion necessary. Radiation and chemotherapy to treat cancer can be destructive to the fetus, but delaying treatment might be life-threatening to the woman, depending on the type and stage of cancer, Wendlund said.

Linn said uterine or cervical cancer early in a pregnancy might require ending the pregnancy.

Ectopic pregnancies — which grow outside of the uterus, typically in a fallopian tube — can rupture and cause life-threatening bleeding. Medication can end them during early stages, and surgery is sometimes required later. Neither approach was considered abortion under abortion restrictions in Wisconsin prior to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe, Domeyer-Klenske said.

But now, she said, some doctors and hospitals fear that ending stable ectopic pregnancies, before they rupture and cause immediate risk, may not be allowed under the 1849 law. That’s because a 1953 update to the law separated the penalties for abortion of an “unborn child” — defined as a fetus from the time of its conception — and an “unborn quick child.” Some wonder if the term “conception” would include ectopic pregnancies, Domeyer-Klenske said.

“That’s where you’re getting a lot of confusion,” she said.

Linn said ectopic pregnancies can be ended even before they rupture, and Catholic hospitals have been doing so for decades, including before Roe legalized abortion nationally in 1973. “If you diagnose an ectopic pregnancy, you take care of it,” he said.

Gray areas

Exactly when early breaking of the water, or preterm premature rupture of the membranes, calls for abortion appears to be a gray area. Linn said termination is justified only after the pregnant woman has developed chorioamnionitis. Other ob-gyns say early signs of infection can be difficult to pick up and waiting for proof can be too late.

“Do you wait for her to have obvious infection, obvious sepsis?” Wendlund asked. “If so, her risk of death goes way up.”

If serious preeclampsia occurs at 20 weeks gestation, before the fetus is viable, some doctors might suggest abortion and others might try to manage the condition until the fetus is at 24 weeks and can potentially survive delivery, experts said.

But, “managing until the fetus is viable further increases the risk for the (pregnant) patient," Domeyer-Klenske said.

Another discrepancy is how to interpret the Wisconsin statute's clause saying abortion isn’t allowed unless it is “necessary, or is advised by 2 other physicians as necessary, to save the life of the mother.”

Some hospitals are urging doctors to get one or two other doctors to agree that an abortion is necessary, which can be hard to do in rural areas that have fewer providers, McIntosh said. Attorneys are telling others that the “or” in the statute means only the treating doctor needs to determine that an abortion is necessary, Domeyer-Klenske said. If that doctor doesn't think so, then two others would need to.

Linn said concerns about exactly which abortions are allowed to save the mother’s life now in Wisconsin are overblown. “I think it’s being used as a political argument, to make it scary,” he said.

Domeyer-Klenske said doctors face threat of prosecution and up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted, so worry about what is allowed under state law is real.

“We’re not going to find out as doctors, unfortunately, until somebody gets charged with a felony,” she said.