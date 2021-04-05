‘We're not given the option to get vaccinated’: Wisconsin advocates work to narrow disparities

Five things to know about vaccination

1. Everyone ages 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

2. COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge regardless of your health insurance status. Providers may still ask for your insurance information to get reimbursed, but this won’t cost you anything.

3. COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge regardless of your immigration status.

4. You can find a searchable map of vaccine providers here: https://bit.ly/2PQdphS or at Vaccinefinder.org.

5. Have questions about the vaccine? Call the state’s Vaccine Assistance Hotline at 844-684-1064. Assistance is available in Spanish, Hmong, Chinese Mandarin, Hindi and Somali.