'We will not stop now:' 70% of Dane County residents have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dane County achieved a pandemic milestone Monday, as 70% of all residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials largely agree that herd immunity — the threshold where the virus lacks enough hosts to easily spread — would require about 80% of people to be immune through recent infection or vaccination.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk this spring said Wisconsin could achieve herd immunity if the state reached a 70% vaccination rate.

“We will not stop now," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "We will continue to provide equitable access to the vaccine and engage our community on the importance of getting vaccinated."

The county continues to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 382,535 residents having gotten at least one dose, Public Health Madison and Dane County said in a statement. Of the currently eligible population — residents who are 12 years old and older — 80.8% have received at least one vaccine dose.