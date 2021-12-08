'We are full': COVID-19 surge stretching Wisconsin hospitals to the limit

With COVID-19 surging in Wisconsin, health care leaders say their hospitals across the state are at or near capacity.
The seven-day average for new infections in Wisconsin is more than 3,500, which is the highest it's been in a year, according to state health officials.
"We are full. Period," said Eric Conley, CEO of Milwaukee's Froedtert Hospital. "It's really impacting, impeding care for those patients who are not COVID that need the care getting in because getting to our beds is just very, very hard."
Hospital administrators say they have had to turn some patients away even when they needed emergency care.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,630 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's an increase of 212 over the past week. More than 400 of those patients are in intensive care units, which are in short supply, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
"Unfortunately, it's not looking good and I don't think it's looking good for anybody across the state or even across state lines. Our ICUs are pretty much full," said Dr. Imran Andrabi, CEO of ThedaCare.
Hospitals in the Fox Valley and north central Wisconsin report having only one or two intensive care unit beds available.
Hospitals in the northwestern and western part of the state reported having no ICU availability. And in southeastern Wisconsin, the number of available beds was cut in half from 30 on Monday to 15 on Tuesday.
“Currently, more patients are hospitalized in Wisconsin with COVID-19 than at any other point this year," Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer of Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, said in a statement. "The vast majority of those patients had not received a vaccination. This demonstrates the success of the vaccines at preventing hospitalization for those who get COVID-19."
Children’s Wisconsin this week saw its first child hospitalized with influenza this season, and Gutzeit also urged people to get flu vaccinations.
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”