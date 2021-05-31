Watch now: West YMCA group finds reason to get out of bed in outdoor fitness class

Since November, the Lussier Family West YMCA parking lot has been home to more than just vehicles.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 6:30 a.m., the vacant area in the back of the lot becomes a space of healing and support for a group of women who faced unexpected tragedies and challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About a dozen women at the YMCA moved their cross-fit class — called “boot camp” — outside last July after the YMCA shut down in-person classes.

Boot camp instructor Mackenzie Arney and member Laura Bird initially helped move the class to Westmorland Park for the first few months as an unofficial continuation of the class.

“When the opportunity came up for us to start meeting over the summer during the pandemic, I jumped on it,” Bird said.

As summer turned to fall, the group brought camping lights so they could see each other in the dark mornings at the unlit park. Arney said the boot camp is the only YMCA group in Madison that met outdoors consistently during the pandemic.

“For a lot of us, we are the only other people in our lives that we have seen on a consistent basis safely outdoors ... and we come together and lift each other up,” Arney said.