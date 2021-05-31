Watch now: West YMCA group finds reason to get out of bed in outdoor fitness class

Since November, the Lussier Family West YMCA parking lot has been home to more than just vehicles.
Every Tuesday and Friday at 6:30 a.m., the vacant area in the back of the lot becomes a space of healing and support for a group of women who faced unexpected tragedies and challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
About a dozen women at the YMCA moved their cross-fit class — called “boot camp” — outside last July after the YMCA shut down in-person classes.
Boot camp instructor Mackenzie Arney and member Laura Bird initially helped move the class to Westmorland Park for the first few months as an unofficial continuation of the class.
“When the opportunity came up for us to start meeting over the summer during the pandemic, I jumped on it,” Bird said.
As summer turned to fall, the group brought camping lights so they could see each other in the dark mornings at the unlit park. Arney said the boot camp is the only YMCA group in Madison that met outdoors consistently during the pandemic.
“For a lot of us, we are the only other people in our lives that we have seen on a consistent basis safely outdoors ... and we come together and lift each other up,” Arney said.
At the park, the class instructors volunteered their time. The YMCA asked the group in November to move the class to the parking lot so it could pay the instructors and ensure liability protection. The group continued to meet in the parking lot throughout winter despite inclement weather.
The group occasionally had to shovel snow before class. One of the women brought a leaf blower to help clear the area. Member Sally Reed said the group originally planned to stay outside until the temperature hit 30 degrees.
But the group proved more resilient than that and continued to meet outdoors even when the temperature fell to 10 degrees, with even colder wind chills.
“There’s no such thing as bad weather — only bad clothing,” Bird said.
Beyond the workouts, the class served as a key source of support for many of the participants. Allen said while she got stronger physically, the women’s bonds to one another also grew stronger. “It was a more important time to be incredible,” she said of the group’s unique connection amid the pandemic’s isolation.
“If it weren’t for this group, I would have quit (exercising) altogether,” said Stephanie Teal. When Teal’s mother fell ill with COVID-19 and spread it to Teal and her children, she missed several weeks of class. Teal said the group continued to support her throughout the ordeal, and when her mom died in December from COVID-19 complications, the group sent her flowers.
“The group was just so great,” she said. “I didn’t want to do anything, but I came back here, and I was like, ‘That’s a safe place. That’s somewhere I can go.’”
Bird said the group became her reason to get out of bed in the morning. “It’s really easy in a pandemic to not want to get out of bed for physical reasons, and mental and emotional. ... We all had to show up for each other,” she said.
Shana Dreane, who frequently brings her dog, Poppy, to the outdoor class, said the in-person workouts filled a hole in her life. “You could come here and feel a little normal,” she said.
Regina Vidaver, a boot camp instructor and one of Madison’s newest City Council members, said the group weathered trials but also celebrated triumphs — including their vaccinations and the first glimpses of normalcy.
She said she doesn’t believe the group will be going inside anytime soon.
“The ability to share our lives in these really difficult times, when people were having so much uncertainty ... really built us as a community,” Vidaver said.