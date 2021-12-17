WATCH NOW: Rural Wisconsin hospitals 'burning on the inside' with COVID-19 surge

“Last week was the worst we have ever seen in the whole pandemic,” said Lisa Schnedler, CEO of Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville. “We’re just holding our breath to see what happens next, particularly with Christmas, New Year’s and now this new variant.”

In Medford, a city of 4,300 people where many jobs involve making windows, cheese or frozen pizza, hospital workers feel frustration from being in the county with the state’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate. Just 34.5% of residents in Taylor County had received at least one dose as of Friday, compared to 61.3% statewide and 79.9% in Dane County.

Amanda Keeling, a nurse who grew up in Medford and moved back after going to school in Oshkosh and working in Green Bay, said some friends and family don’t believe her when she says the steady stream of COVID-19 patients is wearing her and other nurses out. There’s little interest in discussing how more vaccination could make the situation more manageable, she said.

“Last year, we were heroes,” Keeling said. “This year, people don’t want to hear us talk about it. ... I don’t think people want to be told what to do.”

Pushing the limit