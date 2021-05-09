Watch now: NICU nurse at Meriter inspires all 5 of her daughters to go into nursing field

Even though there’s a 20-year age gap between the oldest and youngest sisters, they have a deep bond because of their shared field, Hellenbrand said.

“It’s definitely a commonality between all of us,” she said. “We’re so diverse and we all are different in our personalities and who we are, but it’s definitely something we are able to touch base on and converse and relate to.”

Alison Roach, 23, who is studying nursing at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, took an eight-week contract during the height of the pandemic to work with COVID-19 patients in New Jersey.

She contracted the virus at week six and had to quarantine for 14 days in her motel room. “It wasn’t terrible,” Alison said. “I just had really bad headaches and I was super tired and then I lost my smell and taste.”

Despite her illness, and the fact that she had to stay in her motel at her own expense without pay before she could come home, Alison said the trip was a good experience.

“The patients I worked with were ages 23 all the way up to 102 or 103,” she said. “It was really unique to see each and every one of them with different symptoms of COVID and how sick they got.”