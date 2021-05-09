Watch now: NICU nurse at Meriter inspires all 5 of her daughters to go into nursing field

Nurse Mary Koenig-Roach won’t be able to get her five daughters together for Mother’s Day this year because they are also in the nursing field and all work weekends.
“That’s almost impossible with our schedule,” said Koenig-Roach, who in September will celebrate 40 years working at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital.
For the majority of those years, and while she was raising Alicia, Andrea, Abigail, Alison and Ava, she worked 12-hour overnight shifts on Saturdays and Sundays.
That allowed Koenig-Roach, 61, who lives in the Sauk City area, to be home with her children on weekdays and not have to use much child care. Her husband, Terry Roach, a special-education teacher in the Lodi School District, took care of the girls while Koenig-Roach was working, mostly in the neonatal intensive care unit. She said she grew to enjoy the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.
“I love taking care of babies and I love teaching mothers how to take care of their babies,” Koenig-Roach said.
Her daughters say her lifetime of caring for others and hard work led them into the nursing profession, which is marking National Nurses Week this week. It begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
“We always ask her when she’s going to retire and she says, ‘never,’” said Alicia Barnes, 37, a nurse practitioner in the NICU at Meriter and at American Family Children’s Hospital.
“And she’s worked at night ever since she started,” Barnes said. “Then she’ll come home and say, ‘Hey, why don’t you guys come over for dinner?’ And we’ll say, ‘Aren’t you going to take a nap? Are you going to sleep?’ And her motto is ‘she’ll sleep when she’s dead.’”
Ava Roach, 18, the only daughter at home, is a senior at Sauk Prairie High School who plans to study nursing at UW-Madison in the fall and did her training as a certified nursing assistant during the pandemic and works in a nursing home.
She wants to either go into dermatology, travel nursing or emergency medical services. Working at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie was particularly rewarding during the pandemic, Ava said, when residents weren’t able to see their family members due to COVID-19.
“They love seeing us. They’re always so excited and thank us so much for visiting and coming in and helping,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to help them and care for them. That’s our job.”
Andrea Short, 35, is a nurse in the digestive health center at UnityPoint Health-Meriter. Nursing is a second career for Short, who has a degree from UW-Madison in dietetics and was director of nutrition at a nursing home. She went back to school for nursing and has been in her current job for almost a year.
“My mom always told me that I should be a nurse when I was growing up because I have a lot of compassion and empathy for people and I just kept kind of pushing it away,” Short said.
Toward the end of her nutrition career, she said, she yearned for something more. “I wanted to be able to connect with people again on a different level. There were a lot of opportunities in nursing and it just seemed like the right choice.”
Nursing is also a second career for Abby Hellenbrand, 28, who initially was a dental assistant. She worked at a Culver’s restaurant while she went back to school and applied for nursing school.
“I think growing up, we saw our mom loving what she did and she told us that nursing was a good career,” said Hellebrand, adding that her mother never pushed any of them into nursing.
“A couple of us, like myself and Andrea, we kind of took the long way around. We didn’t do nursing as our first career, but then we ended up finding that career path.”
Hellenbrand started in the postpartum unit in 2018 and last year moved to the NICU, where she works alongside her mom. “I actually love it. It’s nice to have her there to catch up and talk to, but yet she lets me be independent. She’s not a hovering mom at all, so it works out just fine.”
Sometimes Alicia is on the unit, too. “It’s like a family reunion up there,” Hellenbrand said.
Hellenbrand has a six-month-old, and is finding that with a supportive husband, working nights and weekends lets her care for her baby during the week.
Even though there’s a 20-year age gap between the oldest and youngest sisters, they have a deep bond because of their shared field, Hellenbrand said.
“It’s definitely a commonality between all of us,” she said. “We’re so diverse and we all are different in our personalities and who we are, but it’s definitely something we are able to touch base on and converse and relate to.”
Alison Roach, 23, who is studying nursing at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, took an eight-week contract during the height of the pandemic to work with COVID-19 patients in New Jersey.
She contracted the virus at week six and had to quarantine for 14 days in her motel room. “It wasn’t terrible,” Alison said. “I just had really bad headaches and I was super tired and then I lost my smell and taste.”
Despite her illness, and the fact that she had to stay in her motel at her own expense without pay before she could come home, Alison said the trip was a good experience.
“The patients I worked with were ages 23 all the way up to 102 or 103,” she said. “It was really unique to see each and every one of them with different symptoms of COVID and how sick they got.”
Alison, who works as a medical scribe in the emergency room, mainly charting physician-patient interactions, and plans on becoming an ER or trauma nurse after graduation, said she enjoys talking shop at family events. “I get to tell them what I see and they can tell me what they see — without HIPAA (privacy rules) violations, obviously.”
Coping with COVID-19
Koenig-Roach said her experience with COVID-19 wasn’t too bad because she didn’t see the virus in babies. “They would always test negative, even if the moms were positive,” she said. “At the beginning, it wasn’t very, very scary. It was the unknown.”
She would come home from work and leave her clothes in the garage and immediately shower.
When cases spiked last October, Koenig-Roach was asked to work in the adult intensive care unit, because although she’s spent most of her career in the NICU, she’s worked in every area in the hospital.
Koenig-Roach said her children and husband were upset she agreed to work with potential COVID-19 patients given her age. “But I felt I had to,” she said. “I felt like if one of my family members was in the hospital and there weren’t enough nurses to take care of them, I would feel terrible.”
She worked in the adult ICU four or five times without getting the virus. Other nurses in the hospital and traveling nurses picked up the shifts, she said.
Koenig-Roach said part of why she loves her job are the notes she sometimes gets from patients and mothers thanking her for caring for them in the middle of the night.
Barnes, who went back to school and graduated in 2017 with a masters’ degree, and now works as a neonatal nurse practitioner, said when she was young, she watched the show “Rescue 911” so much she got teased by her friends.
She also remembers her mom calling home from work around 8 p.m., and Barnes always asking for the names of the babies her mom was taking care of that night.
Koenig-Roach has her own memory of that time, when her husband was home with the girls. “You just never know what happens when the dad is in charge,” she said.
“It was years later that my two oldest confessed that every Sunday night he would watch ‘Married With Children’ with them. It is a comedy and somewhat raunchy. Needless to say, the girls turned out pretty awesome,” she said.
There are no sons in the family. Koenig-Roach said she started out with Alicia, one of her favorite names. Then she chose Andrea. Once she had a third girl, she figured she’d just keep the “A” theme going.
Koenig-Roach’s daughters say it was their mother’s love of nursing that made them follow her path. “She was an awesome role model,” Short said, “and still continues to be an inspiration for all of us.”
