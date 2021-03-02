Watch now: Dane County, Madison 'light the night' to honor residents who died from COVID-19

Dane County and the city of Madison held a "light the night" memorial Monday to honor the residents who have died from COVID-19.

Rows of police, fire and emergency vehicles from across the county filled a parking lot at the Alliant Energy Center as the sun set. Personnel from the agencies illuminated the night by activating their emergency lights for 27 minutes — one minute for every 10 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 273 county residents had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the county.

The lights were a tribute to those lives, along with their families and the public health workers who cared for them.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.