Watch now: COVID-19 pandemic brings famed northern Wisconsin ski race closer to home

Richard Thal has crossed the finish line of the American Birkebeiner ski race 21 times in downtown Hayward. He finished his 22nd Thursday about 227 miles south in Elver Park in Madison.

Like so many things in the COVID-19 pandemic, the northern Wisconsin classic ski race looks a bit different this year.

Only a fraction of the usual racers were expected to show up for a modified race, spread out over several days this week to reduce personal contact. Thousands more are taking part virtually, skiing the distance wherever they feel comfortable.

Thal was among the hundreds who took advantage of Elver Park’s groomed trails and timing provided by the Madison Nordic Ski Club, or MadNorSki.

“It’s really nice that they did this,” Thal said. “We don’t get that many things during the pandemic that get us out of the house.”

While the pandemic created challenges for big events like the Birkie, it has been a boon for the sport, said Yuriy Gusev, executive director of Central Cross Country Skiing, the governing body for Nordic skiing in the Midwest.

Gusev said demand for entry-level equipment has grown three to four times, and stores are picked clean.

