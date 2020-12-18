Waiter taught acting, played tough guys in indie films

Kevin Croak, who taught acting at UW-Madison and appeared in independent films, was known for portraying bad guys.

“He loved to play the mob bosses and the gangsters, from James Cagney onward,” said Wil Loper, who directed Croak in several entries in the 48 Hour Film Project, an annual competition.

In real life, Croak was anything but a thug, said those who knew him. “He was very gentle and mild mannered,” Loper said.

Croak’s sister Cathy Braiman agreed. “It’s funny that the place he landed was this tough guy,” she said. “It’s just the opposite of how I saw him.”

Croak, 64, of Madison, died Nov. 28 from complications of COVID-19, according to what the medical examiner told the family, Braiman said. Single and living alone, Croak was found dead at his apartment a few days after calling in sick at his waiter job at Olive Garden near West Towne Mall. He had no underlying medical conditions that the family knew of, Braiman said.

He was the fourth of five children who grew up on Madison’s West Side and attended Edgewood High School. His siblings left for Colorado, Maryland and Texas — with one living in West Allis — while Kevin stayed in the Madison area, where some cousins remain.