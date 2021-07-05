Vilas Zoo plans to vaccinate some animals against COVID-19 with experimental drug

While there won’t be sleeves to roll up, some animals at Vilas Zoo may soon join the global fight against COVID-19.

The zoo is planning to vaccinate select species against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 with an experimental drug from an international animal health company.

“There’s just so many unknowns with what just occurred in this pandemic,” said Joseph Darcangelo, deputy director of the zoo on Madison’s Near West Side. “I think this proactive approach of getting this vaccine out and getting our animals vaccinated is a good measure to demonstrate what zoos are doing to care for their animals.”

On Friday, Zoetis, an animal medical company, announced plans to donate more than 11,000 doses of an experimental vaccine to nearly 70 zoos, including Vilas and Milwaukee County zoos.

Darcangelo said Vilas, which is operated by Dane County, plans to inoculate species found to be susceptible to COVID-19. They include the two orangutans, three lions, one tiger and the mustelids — a mammal family encompassing Vilas’ five otters, two badgers and one skunk.