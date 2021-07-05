Vilas Zoo plans to vaccinate some animals against COVID-19 with experimental drug

While there won’t be sleeves to roll up, some animals at Vilas Zoo may soon join the global fight against COVID-19.
The zoo is planning to vaccinate select species against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 with an experimental drug from an international animal health company.
“There’s just so many unknowns with what just occurred in this pandemic,” said Joseph Darcangelo, deputy director of the zoo on Madison’s Near West Side. “I think this proactive approach of getting this vaccine out and getting our animals vaccinated is a good measure to demonstrate what zoos are doing to care for their animals.”
On Friday, Zoetis, an animal medical company, announced plans to donate more than 11,000 doses of an experimental vaccine to nearly 70 zoos, including Vilas and Milwaukee County zoos.
Darcangelo said Vilas, which is operated by Dane County, plans to inoculate species found to be susceptible to COVID-19. They include the two orangutans, three lions, one tiger and the mustelids — a mammal family encompassing Vilas’ five otters, two badgers and one skunk.
In January, Zoetis provided the San Diego Zoo the experimental vaccine for its gorillas after several members of the troop contracted SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. On Tuesday, the company provided the first of the two-dose series for the Oakland Zoo to begin vaccinating vulnerable species.
So far, no animals at Vilas have gotten COVID-19, Darcangelo said.
The New Jersey-based Zoetis is giving the doses out for free.
“This is part of our commitment to help support those who care for animals within our communities,” Zoetis spokesperson Christina Lood said.
Before the vaccines can be administered, federal and state regulators need to sign off on the drug on a case-by-case basis, according to Zoetis. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said the state veterinarian approved late last month the vaccine use in Vilas and Milwaukee County zoos.
Darcangelo said he’s hopeful Vilas might get its vaccines this month.
While the vaccine is similar to the ones offering protection to humans, Zoetis said their drug is “uniquely formulated for animal species.”
Mary Thurber, clinical instructor in zoological medicine at UW-Madison and Vilas’ primary veterinarian, said zookeepers continue to take precautions around animals potentially at risk of contracting COVID-19, including wearing facemasks.
Veterinary staff have plenty of experience vaccinating animals at Vilas, she said, as it’s common to protect them against diseases such as rabies, distemper and the West Nile virus.
“Our great apes do often receive some of the same vaccines humans do since they have some of the same susceptibilities,” Thurber said. “They’ll get vaccines like tetanus, sometimes we’ll do influenza vaccines for the great apes.”
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
Lessner started out in the laundromat business when he was about 10 years old helping his dad.
The Madison Police Department's new public information officer Tyler Grigg wants to be timely, open and maybe even a little creative in his new position.
Rowan Childs, 44, wanted to fill her home with books for her own children to enjoy but knew not all children are able to have the same experience.
“I did find my passion," says Sally Zirbel-Donisch, "... it was working with not only students and families but staff and partners in the community."
In 1992, Kathy Kuntz enrolled in UW-Madison, expecting to earn a PhD in history, but it was a temp job as a receptionist at a nonprofit that led her into what would become a career in energy.
Michael Graf has written five screenplays: "Winter of Frozen Dreams," "The Last Indian War," "Throwing Hammers," "Venice of America" and "Picket Charlie," a just-finished environmental action picture tackling climate change.
A poll worker and volunteer interviewer for the Fire Department, Pranee Sheskey says she enjoys being part of making democracy work.
John Adams and Michael Moody founded the nonprofit Catalyst for Change in January 2020 to eliminate human suffering one life at a time by placing human dignity and development at the forefront of poverty, addiction and homelessness.
Harambee Village Doulas is trying to improve infant mortality, maternal health.
For more than two decades, the Droids Attack front man has refurbished games at his business Aftershock Retrogames. Now, he's looking to open an arcade bar.
Tiffany Olson owns 120 plants, a Willy Street greenhouse store and a loving Havanese named Mia.
Know Your Madisonian: Madison Audubon director is in the serious 'joy business' of connecting birds and people
Matt Reetz has spent years studying birds, doing postdoctoral research around the United States, Australia, the Caribbean and southern Chile.
Since 1962, the McCann family name led efforts to make sure Hilldale shopping center is clean and safe. Now Tom McCann has retired to fish, hunt turkeys and catch Dungeness crabs.
Tony Gomez-Phillips' prairie-inspired planting connects Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture with a garden style that embodies his views of nature and how it interacts with humans.