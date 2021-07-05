 Skip to main content
Vilas Zoo plans to vaccinate some animals against COVID-19 with experimental drug
While there won’t be sleeves to roll up, some animals at Vilas Zoo may soon join the global fight against COVID-19.

The zoo is planning to vaccinate select species against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 with an experimental drug from an international animal health company.

“There’s just so many unknowns with what just occurred in this pandemic,” said Joseph Darcangelo, deputy director of the zoo on Madison’s Near West Side. “I think this proactive approach of getting this vaccine out and getting our animals vaccinated is a good measure to demonstrate what zoos are doing to care for their animals.”

See how the annual Mifflin Street Block Party has changed in the decades since it began as a rallying point for the anti-war movement in Madison in the spring of 1969.

On Friday, Zoetis, an animal medical company, announced plans to donate more than 11,000 doses of an experimental vaccine to nearly 70 zoos, including Vilas and Milwaukee County zoos.

Darcangelo said Vilas, which is operated by Dane County, plans to inoculate species found to be susceptible to COVID-19. They include the two orangutans, three lions, one tiger and the mustelids — a mammal family encompassing Vilas’ five otters, two badgers and one skunk.

In January, Zoetis provided the San Diego Zoo the experimental vaccine for its gorillas after several members of the troop contracted SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. On Tuesday, the company provided the first of the two-dose series for the Oakland Zoo to begin vaccinating vulnerable species.

So far, no animals at Vilas have gotten COVID-19, Darcangelo said.

The New Jersey-based Zoetis is giving the doses out for free.

“This is part of our commitment to help support those who care for animals within our communities,” Zoetis spokesperson Christina Lood said.

Before the vaccines can be administered, federal and state regulators need to sign off on the drug on a case-by-case basis, according to Zoetis. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said the state veterinarian approved late last month the vaccine use in Vilas and Milwaukee County zoos.

Darcangelo said he’s hopeful Vilas might get its vaccines this month.

While the vaccine is similar to the ones offering protection to humans, Zoetis said their drug is “uniquely formulated for animal species.”

Mary Thurber, clinical instructor in zoological medicine at UW-Madison and Vilas’ primary veterinarian, said zookeepers continue to take precautions around animals potentially at risk of contracting COVID-19, including wearing facemasks.

Veterinary staff have plenty of experience vaccinating animals at Vilas, she said, as it’s common to protect them against diseases such as rabies, distemper and the West Nile virus.

“Our great apes do often receive some of the same vaccines humans do since they have some of the same susceptibilities,” Thurber said. “They’ll get vaccines like tetanus, sometimes we’ll do influenza vaccines for the great apes.”

