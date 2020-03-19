Veteran tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin Rapids, clinic says

A veteran tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus Friday in Wisconsin Rapids, the Tomah VA Medical Center announced Wednesday.
The veteran was a patient at the Tomah VA, Wisconsin Rapids Outpatient Clinic.
Clinic spokeswoman Jessica Hennessey said the risk to other patients and staff is low because the facility discharged the veteran on Friday to home isolation with instructions for self care.
Hennessey said she was not able to release any further information on the veteran, including his or her age.
The clinic said it is screening staff and veterans who have symptoms of a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Any individuals known to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 are immediately isolated.
In this Series
Cancellations, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
-
Schools go digital: Several Dane County districts move to online, remote education amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
-
Wisconsin Republicans all vote against bipartisan paid leave bill responding to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
-
How customers can help Madison's restaurant scene survive amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
- 88 updates