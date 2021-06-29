Verona man loses hand after fireworks accident

One of the nerve medications, gabapentin, gave him “brain fog,” he said. As the weeks wore on, he felt he was becoming addicted to the opioids. He started having hallucinations, imagining he was locked in a box and bones were buried in his basement.

He wasn’t sure how he could keep running his business. He and his wife, Kara Flentje, who were trying to adopt a daughter from Columbia, wondered if they would have to stop the process.

“Sleep was by pure exhaustion. I was lucky to get 90 minutes from time to time,” Shortreed said. “This was definitely taking me to the breaking point.”

Pain relief

In mid-August, at UW Health’s pain clinic, he tried a procedure called peripheral nerve stimulation. Two thin wires were implanted near a bundle of nerves between his neck and shoulder. For 60 days, he wore a small transmitter on his chest that stimulated the wires with electricity.

“I had immediate relief,” he said. “I haven’t had a single phantom pain or feeling since.”

The effect can be long-term because the process resets pain receptors, said Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed, medical director of UW Health’s pain clinic, who performed the outpatient procedure.