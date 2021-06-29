UW to study experimental drug for Alzheimer's in people without symptoms

UW Health is seeking people at risk for Alzheimer’s disease, but with no signs of it, to study an experimental drug like one approved this month amid hope and controversy.

The UW study drug is an antibody infusion targeting amyloid, a sticky protein associated with Alzheimer’s that forms plaques between brain cells, disrupting their function.

The Food and Drug Administration this month approved Aduhelm, a similar drug by the company Biogen, leading some advocates to applaud the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s in nearly 20 years. But some scientists advising the FDA resigned, saying the $56,000-a-year therapy hadn’t been shown to slow the disease. House leaders on Friday announced an investigation into the approval and the pricing of the drug.

The debate, coming as Eli Lilly said last week it plans to seek approval for a similar drug, underscores the need to study other drug candidates to see which work best, said Dr. Cindy Carlsson, a UW geriatrician and director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute, who is heading up the UW portion of the new study.