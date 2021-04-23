UW studying low-nicotine cigarettes, which may be required by Biden administration

The degree to which low-nicotine cigarettes can help smokers quit or switch to other products is a key question of the study in Madison, by the UW Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention.

The study, which started in September and is continuing to enroll up to 200 smokers in the Madison and Milwaukee areas, divides participants into three groups.

Each group is asked to quit regular cigarettes for a week two different times, with a week-long break in between. One group tries low-nicotine cigarettes, another tries Juul e-cigarettes and the third uses neither during these weeks. All of the people wear a patch, which one week contains nicotine and the other week is a placebo.

“We’re trying to understand what are the ways products that aren’t typical combustible cigarettes might serve as a substitution or might help people quit or cut down on their own cigarettes,” said Megan Piper, lead investigator of the study and associate director of research at the center.