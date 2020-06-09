UW studying 'COVID toes,' skin condition apparently linked to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A surge of young people with painful purplish lesions on their toes in Madison and around the country has stumped doctors, with the phenomenon coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic but most patients testing negative and showing no other symptoms.

Now UW-Madison researchers are studying patients around Wisconsin with the condition, dubbed “COVID toes.” The hope is that their immune systems might fight the coronavirus in a way that could help COVID-19 patients.

About 40 children, adolescents and mostly young adults with the skin condition have been seen since mid-April at UW Health, instead of the one or two cases of the purplish lesions that normally arise each year, said Dr. Lisa Arkin, an assistant professor of dermatology and pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

“We want to try to understand what is keeping them (otherwise) healthy,” said Arkin, who is leading the study.

It may be that patients with COVID toes release high levels of type 1 interferon — an immune system protein associated with the rare skin condition, known as chilblains — to fight off the coronavirus.

Patients with severe COVID-19 typically have low levels of type 1 interferon.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.