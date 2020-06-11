UW study links neighborhood disadvantage to Alzheimer’s-related brain changes

People in disadvantaged neighborhoods may face greater odds of developing Alzheimer’s disease-related brain changes, according to a UW-Madison study the university said is the first of its kind to make such a link.
By studying neighborhood socioeconomic data and brain bank samples, researchers found an association between neighborhood disadvantage and Alzheimer’s-related brain changes on autopsy. People in the most disadvantaged areas had twice the odds of having the brain changes as those in the wealthiest places, found the study, published Thursday in JAMA Network Open.
“Our work provides a new way to link social determinants to biobanks, and neurons to neighborhoods," Dr. Amy Kind, a UW-Madison geriatrician and a leader of the study, said in a statement. "It is very exciting and opens opportunities for countless other studies which may further examine the interplay between social factors and fundamental biology, providing opportunities for new therapies and interventions.”
Alzheimer’s-related brain changes, including an abnormal buildup of amyloid proteins, can begin more than a decade before a person develops symptoms. Brain scans can detect evidence of the early brain changes, but a brain autopsy upon death is the most conclusive way to confirm Alzheimer’s disease.
The study included data from 447 people who died in 1990 to 2016 and donated their brains for research at the Wisconsin Brain Donor Program or the University of California-San Diego Brain Bank. Doctors examined tissue samples for two kinds of amyloid deposits.
No information was collected on social factors of the donors. Autopsy findings were linked to neighborhood conditions based on the last known residence before death.
Donors from disadvantaged neighborhoods were less common in the sample than those from wealthier places, and the researchers said more must be done to include more donors from disadvantaged areas.
“Diverse representation is a known challenge and there is a lot of work going on in the field to improve participation,” said Ryan Powell, an assistant scientist on campus who also helped lead the study.
