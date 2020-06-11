UW study links neighborhood disadvantage to Alzheimer’s-related brain changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People in disadvantaged neighborhoods may face greater odds of developing Alzheimer’s disease-related brain changes, according to a UW-Madison study the university said is the first of its kind to make such a link.

By studying neighborhood socioeconomic data and brain bank samples, researchers found an association between neighborhood disadvantage and Alzheimer’s-related brain changes on autopsy. People in the most disadvantaged areas had twice the odds of having the brain changes as those in the wealthiest places, found the study, published Thursday in JAMA Network Open.

“Our work provides a new way to link social determinants to biobanks, and neurons to neighborhoods," Dr. Amy Kind, a UW-Madison geriatrician and a leader of the study, said in a statement. "It is very exciting and opens opportunities for countless other studies which may further examine the interplay between social factors and fundamental biology, providing opportunities for new therapies and interventions.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Alzheimer’s-related brain changes, including an abnormal buildup of amyloid proteins, can begin more than a decade before a person develops symptoms. Brain scans can detect evidence of the early brain changes, but a brain autopsy upon death is the most conclusive way to confirm Alzheimer’s disease.