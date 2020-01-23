UW's American Family Children's Hospital temporarily restricts visitors

UW Health's American Family Children’s Hospital is temporary banning pediatric visitors because of widespread flu activity and an uptick in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the hospital said Thursday.

It's the first time the hospital has restricted visitors since 2009, during an H1N1 "swine flu" outbreak.

Starting Friday, children under age 12 will not be allowed as visitors in the hospital's inpatient units. The restriction will not impact clinic appointments on the first and second floor of the children's hospital or adjacent UW Hospital.

"Many hospitalized children are acutely ill with compromised immune systems, and influenza or respiratory infection such as RSV can exacerbate an already-difficult health condition," UW Health said in a statement.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But it can pose serious risks for infants or older adults and even be fatal.

The restrictions are expected to be temporary, but it's not clear when they will end.

Currently, 25 pediatric patients are in isolation as a precaution for respiratory illness, the hospital said. Since September, there have been 228 pediatric flu cases, seven hospitalizations, six pediatric RSV infections and five hospitalizations.

