UW researchers wake unconscious monkeys through brain stimulation

The stimulation had to be exact: multiple sites activated simultaneously, as little as 200 millionths of a meter apart, with bursts of electricity 50 times per second.

“A millimeter out of position, and you dramatically reduce the effect,” said Michelle Redinbaugh, one of the researchers. “And if you’re in that ideal location, but stimulating at two Hertz instead of 50? Nothing happens. This is very location- and frequency-specific.”

The researchers also watched recordings of activity in outer folds of the brain also involved in consciousness, called the cortex, as the monkeys moved from unconscious to conscious states. The scientists saw the central lateral thalamus stimulating parts of the cortex,and the cortex helped keep the central lateral thalamus active.

“So, you have this loop between the deeper layers of the cortex and the central lateral thalamus, which in a sense acts like an engine,” Saalmann said. “We can now point to crucial parts of the brain that keep this engine running and drive changes in the cerebral cortex that affect your awareness, the richness of your conscious experience.”

The findings could help improve deep brain stimulation, the journal article said, and Redinbaugh said the approach could be used someday to help patients with many types of abnormal brain activity. "We think this could broadly affect disorders of consciousness," she said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.