UW researchers study COVID-19 coronavirus to try to develop treatments, vaccines

Monkeys will be injected with a sample of the new coronavirus from a patient obtained through a federal repository. The injections will occur under strict biosafety conditions at another, unidentified institution.

A goal of the initial studies is to assess how long infections last and which types of tissue most harbor the virus. One question, O’Connor said, is whether some people who test negative for the new coronavirus might have virus evading detection in parts of their body.

Future studies will look at immune response and could help gauge the safety and effectiveness of experimental treatments or vaccines. Human patients can also be studied, but the animal models allow scientists to control the circumstances surrounding infection, Friedrich said.

“When animals are infected in the lab, we know the timing and dose of virus that established infection, and we can compare how different doses and routes affect the virus’ ability to grow and cause disease,” he said.

Friedrich said his lab is also working to sequence viruses from infected people in Wisconsin to understand how the epidemic is developing here. Patterns of viral evolution could show how many different introductions there have been and allow estimates of how many people are currently infected, he said.